Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Firefighter drowns while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters

A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.
A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.(FDNY)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A New Jersey firefighter drowned Friday while he was trying to save his daughter from rough waters on the Jersey Shore.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said Mark Batista was a member of the force.

Batista worked for a firehouse in Brooklyn. He was a 15-year veteran who worked as both an EMT and a firefighter.

The spokesperson said the department is heartbroken and called Batista a dedicated public servant.

Batista drowned while trying to save his teen daughter in Avon-by-the-Sea.

First responders were able to rescue the girl but could not save Batista’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota passed legislation to establish Juneteenth as a state-recognized holiday that was set...
MN counties face challenges with bill moving holiday observance
Despite the weather, it was nothing but smiles and excitement as a crowd of over 10,000 people...
Sioux Falls Pride 2023 sees large turnout despite rain and protest
Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls holds Pride Parade and Festival
Updated: Religious group denied float entry in Sioux Falls Pride parade
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Canton Police Department have taken three...
Suspect apprehended after foot pursuit near Beresford

Latest News

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire