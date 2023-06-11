Avera Medical Minute
Frisco’s final second field goal stops Storm

Sioux Falls loses 54-51 to fall to 5-5
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm took division leading Frisco to the wire on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, falling 54-51 on Bryce Crawford’s 21-yard field goal as time expired.

The Fighters (9-2) appeared to be on their way to victory with a 51-37 lead with just 6:40 to go. Lorenzo Brown threw a 23-yard touchdown to Draysean Hudson to get Sioux Falls (5-5) back to within seven. On Frisco’s ensuing drive Byron Edwards picked off TJ Edwards pass and Sioux Falls drove to tie the game, evening things at 51-all on a nine yard Brown to Dwight Blakey connection with 39 seconds left.

Frisco returned the kickoff down to the 24 and then picked up 13 yards on an Edwards to Martez Carter completion to the Sioux Falls four yardline to set up the chip shot field goal.

Brown went 10-22 passing for 167 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 66 yards and two scores. Blakey and Donnie Corley Jr. each hauled in a pair of touchdown catches.

Edwards was just as deadly at quarterback for the Fighters. He went 18-27 through the air for 213 yards and three scores while rushing for 46 yards and three more touchdowns.

The Storm go back on the road next Saturday when they visit the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

