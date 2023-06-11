I-90 Speedway dries out from rain for fantastic Saturday of racing

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Carson McCarl took the win with the Gunderson Racing MSTS and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series at I-90 Speedway. Nate Barger took the win in an exciting Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Car feature. Meantime, Matt Steuerwald won the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stocks, Derek VanVeldhuizen won the Reaves Buildings USRA B-Mods and Dustin Gulbrandson was victorious in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.

McCarl was the initial leader of the co-sanctioned 360 sprint car feature, but Troy Schreurs was in hot pursuit and made a move for the lead in heavy lap traffic on lap eight. McCarl then went on the hunt and returned to the lead with a similar move on lap 12. McCarl would go from there and fend off the remaining challenged to get his second career MSTS win, and first since taking the trophy at Sioux Speedway in 2016. Schreurs was second by less than 3 tenths of a second. Sam Henderson, Jody Rosenboom and Brant O’Banion completed the top five.

Ryan Bickett earned the $100 Cressman Sanitation Hard Charger award.

Barger was on the move in the IMCA sprint main charging to the lead on lap seven of the feature – becoming the third different leader of the event. From there, he’d get his fifth career win in Hartford, and third consecutive victory. Jared Jansen was second ahead of Koby Werkmeister in third. Lee Goos Jr. and Brandon Bosma completed the top five.

Matt Steuerwald charged from fifth to the lead in just three laps of the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stock feature. The Madison, South Dakota, driver scored his first win of the year and career win no. 29 at I-90 Speedway. Mike Chaney moved from row six to second with Brady Klaassen taking third. Cory Yeigh was fourth from the tenth starting position with Tim Dann taking fifth.

The Reaves Buildings USRA B-mod main had four different leaders in the opening six laps. VanVeldhuizen was that fourth different leader and kept the #20 out front from there for his second consecutive victory. Camden Myers led the opening lap and placed second with Duke Erickson charging from tenth to take third. Wade Wright from eleventh and Dave Kennedy from fifteenth completed the top five.

It was career win no. 35 for Dustin Gulbrandson in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks. The multi-time national champion charged from ninth on the grid to the lead at lap number five. Landon Krohn finished a close second from the eighth starting spot, Dylan Andal got his best finish taking third ahead of fourteenth starting Chad Dubac and Joel Norris.

I-90 Speedway is back this coming Saturday with Hartford Night. As part of Jamboree Days all Hartford and Humboldt residents are free to the grandstands. The MSTS sprint cars return to I-90 Speedway on July 15.

