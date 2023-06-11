‘Rock the Block’ focuses on Whittier neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Greater Sioux Falls, hosted a local outreach event.

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, the second annual Rock the Block gathering took place at 8th and Weber with food, art and activities for children.

On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity was in the Whittier neighborhood working on home revitalization projects.

The event served as a way to inform community members about outreach opportunities that are available.

“It’s important to do this with our neighborhood because Whittier has been separated so much,” Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber said. “With so much going on downtown, people can feel that they’re being overpowered or overtaken and we just want to bring them together. We’re still unified on that side of the railroad track and this side we’re all one community.”

The Union Gospel Mission will also have representatives in Pierre this week for the Homelessness Summit.

