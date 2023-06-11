Avera Medical Minute
SD Alzheimer's Association rallies for access to treatments

There are few FDA-approved treatments to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s and they are...
There are few FDA-approved treatments to slow the progression of Alzheimer's and they are currently not covered by Medicare, preventing treatment for patients even if it has been prescribed by their doctor.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fawick Park was filled with those that have been impacted by Alzheimer’s on Sunday afternoon.

There are few FDA-approved treatments to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s and they are currently not covered by Medicare, preventing treatment for patients even if it has been prescribed by their doctor.

The Alzheimer’s Association has called on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to allow full and unrestricted coverage of those treatments.

“The medication is something that helps only in the very early stages of Alzheimer’s,” event speaker Jon Carroll said. “It’s a mild cognitive impairment. There’s a certain window where that medication can help and about 2,000 people a day slide past that window. Since the CMS decision in April of 2022, about 800,000 people have missed that opportunity.”

Several attorney generals and state senators, including Mike Rounds, have also voiced their concerns with CMS’ decision.

