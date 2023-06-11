Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls East bats boom in win at Lincoln Northeast

9-1 victory caps off 3-1 weekend at Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial Tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska
Defeat Lincoln Northeast 9-1 and are 3-1 at event in Nebraska
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) - The big bats of Sioux Falls Post 15 East travel well.

Post 15 improved to 3-1 at the Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial Tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska, this weekend with a 9-1 victory over Lincoln Northeast on Saturday afternoon in legion baseball action.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

