Sioux Falls East bats boom in win at Lincoln Northeast
9-1 victory caps off 3-1 weekend at Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial Tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) - The big bats of Sioux Falls Post 15 East travel well.
Post 15 improved to 3-1 at the Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial Tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska, this weekend with a 9-1 victory over Lincoln Northeast on Saturday afternoon in legion baseball action.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.