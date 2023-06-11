Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cat lovers in Sioux Falls have something to look forward to next month when Cattitude, the city’s first cat café, opens downtown.

Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an opportunity to have coffee and snacks in a relaxed environment with a separate space to spend time with multiple adoptable cats.

“We did go above and beyond and we put a separate HVAC and ventilation system in the cat room, versus the rest of the café,” Wendlandt explained. “So the same air won’t be circulating through the kitchen or the dining area that will be circulating around the cats. Even people who are allergic can certainly come in and enjoy a cup of coffee.”

Guests can reserve a space in the cat room online beginning July 8 at TheCatttitudeCatCafe.com. The café is located in the Johnson building at 11th Street and Second Avenue downtown and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Updates can be found on the Cattitude Facebook page.

Wendlandt wanted to remind future guests they will not be allowed to bring their own cats into the café.

