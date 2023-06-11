Sioux Falls Snow Leopards drop inaugural regular season finale

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All week long we’ve been introducing you to the Sioux Falls Snow Leopard football team in their inaugural year as members of the professional Women’s Football Alliance.

The Snow Leopards wrapped up their inaugural season on Saturday night in Harrisburg against the Nebraska Pride knowing a win would likely secure a home playoff game. Though they forced a 12-all tie at half, Nebraska scored 26 unanswered points and won 38-12.

Sioux Falls finishes 3-3 and awaits their playoff fate.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.