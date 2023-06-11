South Dakota coaching icon Larry Luitjens passes away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history has passed away.

Larry Luitjens died on Saturday at the age of 81.

In a coaching career that spanned 1967 through 2014, mostly at Custer, Luitjens won 748 games and sevem state titles.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and players he coached.

