Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota coaching icon Larry Luitjens passes away

Winningest boys high school basketball coach in state history
Winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history passes away at 81
Winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history passes away at 81(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history has passed away.

Larry Luitjens died on Saturday at the age of 81.

In a coaching career that spanned 1967 through 2014, mostly at Custer, Luitjens won 748 games and sevem state titles.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and players he coached.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota passed legislation to establish Juneteenth as a state-recognized holiday that was set...
MN counties face challenges with bill moving holiday observance
South Dakota helicopter ambulance service ordered to reinstate mechanic who reported safety concerns
Sioux Falls holds Pride Parade and Festival
Updated: Religious group denied float entry in Sioux Falls Pride parade
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
City follows up after resident complaints and dumpster fire
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel

Latest News

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian wins Minnesota 1A State Softball Title
Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian wins Minnesota 1A State Softball Championship
West Central's Caitlyn Hoff celebrates after catching the final out to secure the Trojans 4-0...
West Central pitch perfect in winning seventh straight state softball title
Former Viking great on what the current Minnesota team needs to do to contend for a Super Bowl
Carter: Vikings need to rebuild offensive line and defense after “Smoke and Mirrors” 2022 season
Coyote pole vaulters shine at NCAA Championships
USD’s Mulla & Hirata finish in top ten at NCAA Pole Vault Championships