Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls

Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department provided details that a vehicle near 22nd and Main in central Sioux Falls fired shots out the window around 6 p.m. Saturday night and resulted in a pursuit.

A perimeter was set up in the area of 33rd street and Summit avenue near Augustana College.

Three people - Timonthy Cervantez, Alexander Cool, and Matthew Karschnik were arrested. They were charged with a weapons violation, aggravated eluding, and possession of narcotics.

We expect to learn more at Monday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. Stick with Dakota News Now for updates.

