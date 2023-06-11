Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department provided details that a vehicle near 22nd and Main in central Sioux Falls fired shots out the window around 6 p.m. Saturday night and resulted in a pursuit.

A perimeter was set up in the area of 33rd street and Summit avenue near Augustana College.

Three people - Timonthy Cervantez, Alexander Cool, and Matthew Karschnik were arrested. They were charged with a weapons violation, aggravated eluding, and possession of narcotics.

We expect to learn more at Monday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. Stick with Dakota News Now for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.