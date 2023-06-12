Avera Medical Minute
Another banner spring for Lincoln High School

Softball the latest to win state championship in SDHSAA spring sports season
Softball the latest Patriot program to bring home a state championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are two things you can almost always count on when it comes to the spring high school sports season in South Dakota.

Thanks to Mother Nature it will probably be short and the Lincoln Patriots will be adding to the trophy case.

Several dynasties continued during this spring season. Boys tennis claimed their ninth consecutive team championship while winning all but one individual title. Girls track followed that up with their third straight State AA team title.

And last week a new sport added a banner for the spring campaign with softball winning the first ever sanctioned State AA crown in South Dakota history. It was actually their second straight title, carrying over from winning it as a club sport in the final fall of 2021, with these Patriots showing they could handle great expectations just as well as their school’s other championship teams.

