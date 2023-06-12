Avera Medical Minute
Augie Access Program to offer camp for students with disabilities

Augustana University
Augustana University(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University’s Augie Access Program will host a summer camp this week for South Dakota students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The camp is open to South Dakota students in grades 11-12 and will run from noon on June 14 through noon on June 16.

“We all have the same mission of exposing students with disabilities to the post-secondary setting,” said Jessica Lamb, director of Augie Access.

Though the camp is free of charge, campers must apply and be accepted to take part.

“I think it’s a realization of what real inclusion looks like,” Lamb said. “There are these opportunities for students who don’t have disabilities, and to be able to offer these to students with disabilities, that just seems so in line with what inclusion needs.”

“When I had my daughter 18 years ago, these programs were just getting started, and it was just a lark to think that you might ever have something like this that your child could attend,” added Dr. Michelle Powers, AU assistant professor of special education, who is also the parent of a child with a developmental disability. “It just makes me really proud to be able to offer this to families, individuals and school districts trying to make these tough decisions, and this is one way we can be of service and give students a wonderful experience.”

A grant from the South Dakota Council on Developmental Disabilities will allow 10 campers to attend this year, but Augie Access hopes to expand the camp in the future.

To learn more about the Augie Access Experience Camp, visit augie.edu/AAEC.

