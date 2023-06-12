Augustana security helps Sioux Falls police in weapons violation case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the help of Augustana University campus security, Sioux Falls police located and arrested three men linked to shots fired from a vehicle Saturday night in central Sioux Falls.

At around 5:42 p.m., authorities received a call of a suspect firing a gun out of a vehicle window in the area of 22nd and Main Ave.

Officers responded to the scene and located the vehicle matching the description given to them by an area resident.

The vehicle took off at a high speed, driving recklessly and eluding officers, according to Lt. Jason Leach with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle because of the high risk of injury and danger to the public.

Authorities later found the vehicle abandoned near 33rd St. and Summit Ave.

Augustana University campus security assisted, providing police descriptions of three individuals who exited the car and the direction they had been seen going.

Officers set up a perimeter and located all three of the individuals, one of whom was still in possession of a loaded firearm.

Timothy Cervantez, 23 of Sioux Falls, was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Discharge of Firearm from a Moving Vehicle, Fleeing Police and warrants.

Matthew Karschik, 25 of Sioux Falls, was charged with Obstructing a Police Officer, Aggravated Eluding and Fleeing Police.

Alexander Cool, 25 of Sioux Falls, was lodged for an out-of-county warrant.

