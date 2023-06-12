Brandon Valley finishes perfect weekend at Lewis & Clark Classic

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Lewis & Clark Classic ended up being short on games due to bad weather the Brandon Valley Post 131 legion team wasn’t short on victories this weekend.

After wins over pool host Vermillion and Renner on Saturday, Brandon Valley began the final day of competition by defeating Spearfish 8-2 at Prentis Park. Nick Lohr went 3-4 and drove in five runs while Daniel Buteyn pitched seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out two.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Brandon Valley-Spearfish game!

Post 131 followed that up with a 2-1 victory over Dakota Valley to finish a perfect 4-0 for the weekend.

