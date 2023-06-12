Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building

The apartment building’s May 28 collapse left three people dead, many injured and dozens displaced. (KWQC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Crews on Monday morning started demolishing the remains of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that partially collapsed more than two weeks ago, killing three people and leaving dozens homeless.

Workers were using a large excavator to dismantle the 116-year-old brick, steel and concrete structure in a process officials said would take several weeks. It’s a difficult task because the building is in the heart of the city’s downtown and is believed to contain asbestos and other potentially hazardous material.

section of the building fell away May 28, burying three residents in rubble at the base of the structure and forcing others to scramble out of the building. One woman was pinned under the debris and had to have a leg amputated to be pulled to safety.

A former tenant of a partially collapsed Iowa apartment building shares his experience. (Source: KWWL via CNN)

The city said in a news release Sunday night that officials have been discussing how to tear down the building with structural engineers, regulatory authorities and the company doing the work. As a precaution, the city ordered that residents of nearby apartments vacate their homes during the demolition.

Since the collapse, officials have faced repeated questions about why tenants were allowed to stay in the building despite warnings that it had serious structural problems.

The day before the collapse, firefighters were called to the building because of concerns about an unstable wall. On Sunday, the city said in a news release that fire crews went to the building and saw work was being done and that there appeared to be shoring of the structure in place.

The release adds that a city building inspector also visited the site that day and “determined that the work appeared to be progressing in accordance with the plans and specifications previously submitted by a professional engineer.” The city said there were “no observable signs of difficulty or bowing in the external shoring.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Despite the weather, it was nothing but smiles and excitement as a crowd of over 10,000 people...
Sioux Falls Pride 2023 sees large turnout despite rain and protest
Winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history passes away at 81
South Dakota coaching icon Larry Luitjens passes away
Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an...
Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month
On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order that grants an hours-of-service...
Executive order grants hours-of-service regulation exemption

Latest News

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
RAW: Bear goes for dip in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
College athletes are at the South Lawn of the White House for a special event on Monday.
LIVE: College champions to be saluted at White House; Biden to miss event
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Augustana University
Augie Access Program to offer camp for students with disabilities