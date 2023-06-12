Avera Medical Minute
Crews respond to train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City

By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Traffic is being blocked on a Sioux City road after a train derailment.

Crews are working on a train derailment that has blocked traffic on Dace Ave near the Seaboard Triumph Food Expo Center.

The derailment happened around 8 a.m. Monday morning. At least three or four cars have derailed, spilling their contents. The KTIV crew at the scene says it looks like the cars were grain or corn.

Union Pacific crews are at the scene working on the derailment.

Again, traffic is being blocked on Dace Ave near the Expo Center in Sioux City.

