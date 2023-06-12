Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut

Airline officials said the plane was Delta flight 2069, which departed from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks around 10:27 a.m. to fly to Atlanta. (Source: WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek, Olivia Schueller and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Delta Airlines flight from Connecticut to Georgia had to be diverted to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Sunday.

WFSB viewers in Hartford, Connecticut, reported that they saw the plane as it flew low over the state.

Airline officials said the plane was Delta flight 2069, which departed from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks around 10:27 a.m. to fly to Atlanta.

According to a Delta spokesperson, the flight experienced a maintenance issue and was diverted to JFK where it made a “routine landing.”

Evan Honeyman from Farmington told WFSB that he was on the flight. He described the experience as nerve-wracking, even after the plane landed.

“We landed and everything was fine for the first couple of seconds, and then the plane started to shake violently side to side,” Honeyman said. “Flight attendants started yelling ‘Brace for impact’ as well as ‘Cover your head.’ So, that’s what everyone did, and the plane started swerving a bit and it finally came to a stop. The plane was sideways on the runway.”

He said passengers were met by emergency vehicles and brought to a gate at JFK Airport.

WFSB reports 167 passengers were put on another aircraft so they could continue traveling.

“We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority,” the Delta spokesperson said.

The departure time from JFK was 2:15 p.m. The flight was expected to land in Atlanta at 4:35 p.m.

All of the passengers reportedly received accommodations and got to Atlanta before 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Despite the weather, it was nothing but smiles and excitement as a crowd of over 10,000 people...
Sioux Falls Pride 2023 sees large turnout despite rain and protest
Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an...
Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month
Winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history passes away at 81
South Dakota coaching icon Larry Luitjens passes away
On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order that grants an hours-of-service...
Executive order grants hours-of-service regulation exemption

Latest News

Illinois becomes the first state to punish public institutions that ban books.
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
Governor JB Pritzker signs law making book bans illegal in Illinois
Dakota News Now at 5:00
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Police: Maryland fatal shooting of 3 happened after parking dispute
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Weather Update