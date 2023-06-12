The Premiere Playhouse presents ‘Grease’

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Premiere Playhouse is wrapping up its 20th season this month with “Grease.”

Director Oliver Mayes and actors Madison Gerhart and Ted Van Alstyne visited Dakota News Now to talk more about the production and showtimes ahead of opening weekend.

The show runs June 15 through June 25. To see showtimes and purchase tickets, visit thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions/grease/. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington Pavilion box office.

