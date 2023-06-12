Punk rocker Henry Rollins to perform spoken word at The District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Henry Rollins is bringing his Good To See You Tour to The District in Sioux Falls.

Rollins is an actor, author, DJ, voice-over artist and TV show host who is most famously known for fronting punk rock bands such as Black Flag and Rollins Band.

Rollins has appeared in several films had recurring dramatic roles in Sons of Anarchy and Legends of Korra.

Rollins’ spoken word show will stop at The District in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, October 25. Tickets start at $26 go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m.

