SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups

(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a recent Kaplan Strategies poll of South Dakota Republican voters, Gov. Kristi Noem was the most well-liked politician in the state.

Gov. Noem received a 78%-18% favorable rating among Republicans in the state, according to the poll presented by research firm Kaplan Strategies.

Sen. Mike Rounds saw a 69%-25% favorable rating, and Dusty Johnson received a 70%-19% favorable spread.

Governor’s race in 2026

In potential matchups for the governor’s race, Dusty Johnson and Sen. Mike Rounds were both notable contenders — both received 25% of the vote, and 50% remained undecided.

As for the remaining candidates in the potential primary field, Rhoden got a 40%-20% rating, TenHaken received a 43%-16% rating, and Olsen got a 26%-14% rating.

US Senate race 2026

In a potential primary contest between Gov. Noem and incumbent Sen. Rounds, Noem held a significant lead with 53% of the support, compared to Rounds’ 26%.

In a matchup against Congressman Johnson, Noem held an advantage with 54% of the vote to Johnson’s 23%.

Kaplan Strategies notes that Noem’s lead was consistent across all age groups, as well as among both men and women.

Sen. John Thune saw a favorable view among 64% of respondents.

Former President Trump received a 73%-23% favorable/unfavorable rating.

The survey collected responses online and through text, in addition to automated voice responses. The results are weighted.

All information is courtesy of Kaplan Strategies.

