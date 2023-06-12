Sioux Falls City Football Club shuts St. Croix down to win second straight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kaylie Rock scored in the first half and Kendra Park netted and insurance marker in the second half to lead the Sioux Falls City Football Club to a 2-0 win over St. Croix on Sunday afternoon at Bob Young Field in WPSL action.

The victory is Sioux Falls’ second straight and improves their record to 2-0-2.

