Sioux Falls City Football Club shuts St. Croix down to win second straight

Sioux Falls wins 2-0 to improve to 2-0-2
Defeat St. Croix 2-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kaylie Rock scored in the first half and Kendra Park netted and insurance marker in the second half to lead the Sioux Falls City Football Club to a 2-0 win over St. Croix on Sunday afternoon at Bob Young Field in WPSL action.

The victory is Sioux Falls’ second straight and improves their record to 2-0-2.

