Sioux Falls hit-and-run investigation leads to gun threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man was arrested after pointing a rifle at police officers and threatening them in central Sioux Falls Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10:22 p.m. near W. 35th St. and S. Duluth Ave.

According to Lt. Jason Leach, an offer was investigating a hit-and-run accident report — someone had said they heard their car get hit. The officer responded, and the victim pointed the officer down the street to locate the hit-and-run vehicle. The officer found the vehicle in the yard of another house. The vehicle had fresh damage consistent with the hit-and-run.

The officer started talking to the person who was with the vehicle and conducting his investigation for the hit-and-run accident when an uninvolved individual came out of his residence and yelled at the officer to leave his property. The officer and the individual with the vehicle were standing on the public sidewalk at the time.

The officer instructed the resident to go back inside while he conducted the investigation. The suspect then made a threat, saying, “I’m going to make you leave my property.” He went inside and came back out with a long gun. The suspect was holding the firearm in his hands and demanded the officer leave.

The officer got the driver behind the patrol vehicle for safety and called for extra assistance.

Officers responded. The suspect continued to yell. The individual pointed what officers thought at the time to be a flashlight at them. Officers asked the man to drop the gun. He took off running at one point to jump over a fence. He dropped the gun, and he complied and was taken into custody.

It was discovered that the flashlight was actually a weapon-mounted light at the end of the rifle. There was no flashlight or cellphone located on the individual or in the yard. The individual had been pointing the rifle at the officers.

The suspect — 27-year-old Tristan Deck from Sioux Falls — was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, three counts of Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm and Possession of a Load Firearm While Intoxicated.

The driver of the hit-and-run accident was arrested for DUI and Hit and Run.

