Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls leader named Juneteenth grand marshal

Dr. Mark Blackburn has been selected as this year’s grand marshal for Sioux Falls’ Juneteenth...
Dr. Mark Blackburn has been selected as this year’s grand marshal for Sioux Falls’ Juneteenth celebration.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Mark Blackburn has been selected as this year’s grand marshal for Sioux Falls’ Juneteenth celebration.

Previous grand marshals were Porter Williams and Harriet Yocum, selected for their service to the community.

“Dr. Blackburn is an energetic presenter, a powerful communicator, and a dynamic teacher. Many words describe him, the most illustrative of which are, ‘Mark, The Influential Man of Action.’ Mark is a diversity trainer, an educator, a mentor, a motivational speaker, and a wellness coach,” said Julian Beaudion, president of Juneteenth Sioux Falls Inc.

Mark has served as vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Augustana University.

Mark consults with organizations, businesses, and schools to offer professional development, strategic instruction, and oversight, according to Juneteenth Sioux Falls Inc.

Dr. Blackburn is also the president of Establishing Sustainable Connections (ESC), a local Sioux Falls nonprofit.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Despite the weather, it was nothing but smiles and excitement as a crowd of over 10,000 people...
Sioux Falls Pride 2023 sees large turnout despite rain and protest
Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an...
Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month
Winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history passes away at 81
South Dakota coaching icon Larry Luitjens passes away
On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order that grants an hours-of-service...
Executive order grants hours-of-service regulation exemption

Latest News

A human-made beaver dam in the Black Hills National Forest, which the Forest Service calls a...
Beavers help restore streams in the Black Hills
Augustana security helps Sioux Falls police in weapons violation case
First responders work to free a driver after their vehicle ends up in a creek in Northeast...
Driver rescued after truck goes into Nebraska creek
Sioux City man arrested for throwing knives at Sioux Falls police