Sioux Falls leader named Juneteenth grand marshal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Mark Blackburn has been selected as this year’s grand marshal for Sioux Falls’ Juneteenth celebration.

Previous grand marshals were Porter Williams and Harriet Yocum, selected for their service to the community.

“Dr. Blackburn is an energetic presenter, a powerful communicator, and a dynamic teacher. Many words describe him, the most illustrative of which are, ‘Mark, The Influential Man of Action.’ Mark is a diversity trainer, an educator, a mentor, a motivational speaker, and a wellness coach,” said Julian Beaudion, president of Juneteenth Sioux Falls Inc.

Mark has served as vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Augustana University.

Mark consults with organizations, businesses, and schools to offer professional development, strategic instruction, and oversight, according to Juneteenth Sioux Falls Inc.

Dr. Blackburn is also the president of Establishing Sustainable Connections (ESC), a local Sioux Falls nonprofit.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.