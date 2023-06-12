Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say

A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Despite the weather, it was nothing but smiles and excitement as a crowd of over 10,000 people...
Sioux Falls Pride 2023 sees large turnout despite rain and protest
Winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history passes away at 81
South Dakota coaching icon Larry Luitjens passes away
Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an...
Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month
On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order that grants an hours-of-service...
Executive order grants hours-of-service regulation exemption

Latest News

After interstate closure, drivers in Philly brace for travel chaos
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
Police say it appears the incidents happened during a so-called "pop up" party that was...
13 people shot, stabbed or struck by vehicle in ‘pop up’ party violence, police say
Police say it appears the incidents happened during a so-called "pop up" party that was...
Several people hurt in violence in Syracuse, New York
Myles Hill, who has Down syndrome, receives a customized electric ride-on car to give him...
Go Baby Go! gives kids with special needs new wheels