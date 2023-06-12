Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine across the region today with just a few high, thin clouds this afternoon in the southeast. Highs will bein the 80s around most of the region with a light northwest wind. Tonight, another cool, comfortable night. We’ll drop down into the low to mid 50s, so go ahead and open those windows again!

Temperatures will be warming up heading into the middle of the week. Highs by Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. The dry weather will continue through Wednesday, but then we bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to end the week. Thursday night into Friday will be our best chance for rain. That will also knock highs back down into the upper 70s and low 80s.

This weekend is looking dry and nice. We’ll be in the 70s on Saturday with 80s returning for Father’s Day! Next week brings in another slight chance for some thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

