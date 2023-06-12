Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunny and Warm

Some More Rain Later this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine across the region today with just a few high, thin clouds this afternoon in the southeast. Highs will bein the 80s around most of the region with a light northwest wind. Tonight, another cool, comfortable night. We’ll drop down into the low to mid 50s, so go ahead and open those windows again!

Temperatures will be warming up heading into the middle of the week. Highs by Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. The dry weather will continue through Wednesday, but then we bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to end the week. Thursday night into Friday will be our best chance for rain. That will also knock highs back down into the upper 70s and low 80s.

This weekend is looking dry and nice. We’ll be in the 70s on Saturday with 80s returning for Father’s Day! Next week brings in another slight chance for some thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Despite the weather, it was nothing but smiles and excitement as a crowd of over 10,000 people...
Sioux Falls Pride 2023 sees large turnout despite rain and protest
Winningest boys high school basketball coach in South Dakota history passes away at 81
South Dakota coaching icon Larry Luitjens passes away
Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an...
Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month
On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order that grants an hours-of-service...
Executive order grants hours-of-service regulation exemption

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Dry Conditions to Start the Week
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Saturday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Saturday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley