WWII veteran from Mitchell celebrates his 100th birthday

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Veteran of World War II was honored on Sunday in Mitchell. Friends, family, and a few special guests helped Bob Hendrix celebrate his 100th birthday.

There were many times in Bob’s life that Hendrix didn’t think he would make it. Let alone live to be 100.

“No, I didn’t. Not like this,” Hendrix remarked. “I can’t believe that I still made it.”

Hendrix served in the Navy from 1941 to 1947 in both theaters of World War II on three different aircraft carriers. He was a gunner on a Douglas Dive Bomber and an aircraft mechanic, but he helped out and held a few other roles. He was also his ship’s electrician and barber as well. He survived multiple kamikaze attacks. Bob helped put out the fire in the wreckage of those attacks. If the fire would have made it to the ammo compartment or the fuel tank, he would have certainly died.

He also crash-landed a plane on the coast of Spain and was a prisoner. It took around six months for him and another soldier he was with to get back to their ship. They went through New York despite having no ID and eventually were able to get in contact with the military. According to Bob, everyone on the ship thought they were dead because they went on a test flight and didn’t come back. Wiley Hendrix, one of Bob’s grandsons, recalled stories that Bob told of his time as a prisoner in Spain, which luckily was not as horrible as it could have been.

“He was kept as a ‘guest of the state’,” Wiley explained. “He wasn’t a full-blown POW. They could come and go, but they just always had armed guards.”

He was also involved in a rescue mission, pulling German submarine crew members out of frozen waters. He got frostbite on his hands and feet in the process. As a token of gratitude, a German soldier offered Bob his hat, A trophy that symbolizes Bob’s care for others.

“It tells you a lot about his character, too, being in a lifeboat pulling German sailors out of the water,” Wiley said. “Just because they’re on the other side, they’re still human, they still deserve a chance. That’s the way Grandpa always looked at it.”

He was a recipient of a Bronze Star for his service. Many gathered to celebrate him reaching the century mark, including U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson. Johnson presented Hendrix with a “special challenge coin” that he only presents to “great South Dakota heroes” to acknowledge service to the country and the state of South Dakota.

“Bob and I both live in Mitchell and we have lots of mutual friends, so I’ve been hearing about Bob Hendrix for years,” Johnson said. “To a person, everybody talks about how much they respect him. It’s noteworthy that it’s not just people here in his backyard who respect him, but it was people on the other side of the globe who saw the way he served and felt that it was worthy of recognition. That’s the kind of guy Bob Hendrix is.”

Wiley Hendrix was another special guest at the celebration. Wiley surprised his grandpa by riding in on motorcycles with a group of other veterans. This was the second time he and some of his friends have done this. Three years ago was the first time that they rode in to greet Bob on his birthday.

“I think what really touched me though was all the guys, they never met him before, but they all walked up to him and shook his hand and wished him a happy birthday and said ‘thank you for your service’,” Wiley explained. “That stuck with me. Grandpa got such a kick out of it a couple of years back, that it just seemed like the right thing to do and something just to put a big smile on his face again.”

Bob had a big influence on Wiley. Bob and his son Gary, Wiley’s father, farmed just north of Mitchell for years. Wiley has fond memories of spending his summers on the farm helping out and learning from his grandpa. Both of Wiley’s grandfathers served as aircraft mechanics in the U.S. military, but his other grandpa passed away before Wiley was nine. He got to know Bob more and grew close to him over the years. Bob told many stories and he taught countless life lessons. Bob was one of the reasons why Wiley served in the military.

“He taught me how to work a wrench, he taught me how to run a two-speed jack on a horse trailer, fixing fence, working cattle, but he also taught me a lot more important things,” Wiley recalled. “How to care for your neighbor, how to do the right thing even when nobody’s looking, he taught me the value of a dollar. He grew up pretty poor. I think the most important one is just being a good person and caring for those around you, doing everything you can to help those in need. I’m just very proud to be his grandson. He was a very good example of what kind of man I wanted to be.”

Bob continued to be a man who served others after his time in the military. He and his wife Mildred were active in their local Elks Lodge, they were instrumental in helping get the Artesian Community Center up and running, and they were both on the cemetery clean-up committee.

Bob has lived a century with kindness, heroism, and wisdom. He didn’t think he would make it, but he did.

“Yup and I’m still here,” Hendrix chuckled. “I’m still here and I could drink beer.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.