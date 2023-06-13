Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aggravated assault suspect rams Sioux Falls police car using stolen vehicle

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 32-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested Monday night for charges including Aggravated Eluding, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

The incident happened at 8:47 p.m.

Detectives were following up on information involving a subject involved in a prior aggravated assault who was also in a stolen vehicle and was believed to be armed.

The detectives located the vehicle parked in the 1000 block of N. Minnesota Ave. and observed a male subject inside the vehicle. They saw a female subject exit the vehicle and go inside a business.

Detectives approached the stole vehicle in their own vehicle, activating their overhead lights.

The driver put the stolen vehicle in reverse and backed into the police vehicle. The driver moved forward and backed into the detectives’ vehicle a second time before driving off northbound.

Later on, in southwest Sioux Falls, detectives located the suspect outside of an apartment complex. A foot chase took place, and officers saw the suspect discard a bag containing a firearm. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect — 32-year-old Robert Lewis Jr. of Sioux Falls — was charged with Aggravated Eluding, two counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender and Attempting to Commit a Felony with a Firearm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an...
Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month
Sioux City man arrested for throwing knives at Sioux Falls police
Mount Rushmore National Park in Keystone, SD.
Matters of the State: Tourism triumphs; Grave robbing; Sioux Falls’ big arrival?
Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls

Latest News

Mike’s Bar in Sherman, South Dakota, will host the Reason to Ride Poker Run on Saturday to...
Poker run to benefit SD Ronald McDonald House
Good Samaritan residents enjoy snacks and reminisce outside the historic Kennedy Mansion in...
Kennedy Mansion hosts garden party for Good Samaritan residents
Kennedy Mansion hosts garden party for Good Samaritan residents
Renner celebrates a 9-2 win over Huron
Renner Sweeps Huron