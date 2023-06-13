Aggravated assault suspect rams Sioux Falls police car using stolen vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 32-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested Monday night for charges including Aggravated Eluding, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

The incident happened at 8:47 p.m.

Detectives were following up on information involving a subject involved in a prior aggravated assault who was also in a stolen vehicle and was believed to be armed.

The detectives located the vehicle parked in the 1000 block of N. Minnesota Ave. and observed a male subject inside the vehicle. They saw a female subject exit the vehicle and go inside a business.

Detectives approached the stole vehicle in their own vehicle, activating their overhead lights.

The driver put the stolen vehicle in reverse and backed into the police vehicle. The driver moved forward and backed into the detectives’ vehicle a second time before driving off northbound.

Later on, in southwest Sioux Falls, detectives located the suspect outside of an apartment complex. A foot chase took place, and officers saw the suspect discard a bag containing a firearm. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect — 32-year-old Robert Lewis Jr. of Sioux Falls — was charged with Aggravated Eluding, two counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender and Attempting to Commit a Felony with a Firearm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.