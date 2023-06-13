Avera Medical Minute
‘A Butterfly to Remember’ event honors lost loved ones

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group in Sioux Falls is helping those who are grieving.

“A Butterfly to Remember” is put on by AseraCare.

Holly Hines ad Steve Nelson from AseraCare Hospice joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Thursday at Sertoma Park.

The event takes place at 5:30 p.m.

See the flyer below for details about reserving a butterfly.

"A Butterfly to Remember" is put on by AseraCare.
“A Butterfly to Remember” is put on by AseraCare.(AseraCare Hospice)

