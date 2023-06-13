‘A Butterfly to Remember’ event honors lost loved ones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group in Sioux Falls is helping those who are grieving.

“A Butterfly to Remember” is put on by AseraCare.

Holly Hines ad Steve Nelson from AseraCare Hospice joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Thursday at Sertoma Park.

The event takes place at 5:30 p.m.

See the flyer below for details about reserving a butterfly.

