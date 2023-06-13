Avera Medical Minute
Civics & History Summit equips educators

By Beth Warden
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a few weeks of summer break, teachers are gathering at the Sioux Falls Convention Center to equip themselves with more resources for this fall.

Although the summit is available to educators working with students of all ages, the goal of organizers is to equip teachers of kindergarten through 8th grade.

The Civics & History Summit was created out of recent changes. South Dakota’s Secretary of Education Dr. Joseph Graves is one of the speakers.

“We have new social studies standards. They’re kind of a departure from the past, and so we wanted to provide as much support as we can to our teachers,” said Graves.

Funds from the Department of Education and federal COVID funding provided the resources for the summit. Educators will learn of ways to bring history to life for elementary-aged kids.

“Wax museum or dress-up day — those kinds of things were ways to bring that history to life and help kids engage in that in a fun and but still participative way,” Graves said.

Although there are often teacher workshops, state historian Ben Jones is glad to see the focus on history and civics.

“This time, an event of this scale has happened to support the teaching of history and civics in South Dakota. So it’s really good that this is going, and it’s even better that it will be repeated next year as well,” said Jones.

Historical field trips are also scheduled this summer.

“Both East River and West River will happen next month. There’s another opportunity to introduce educators to historic sites, homes, places, and so forth that made South Dakota,” said Jones.

“It is focused on that elementary teacher that may not have had the support and the content level in the past, and so this is an opportunity to give them that support.”

The Civics and History Summit continues through Wednesday.

If you have questions about the new standards, they are listen on the Department of Education website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

