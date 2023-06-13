Avera Medical Minute
Dr. Chima resigns from role as public health director for Sioux Falls

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charles Chima has resigned as the public health director for the City of Sioux Falls, according to Director of Human Resources Bill O’Toole.

Dr. Chima was appointed by Mayor Paul TenHaken in 2021.

Chima shared his mission at the time of his appointment: “I think Sioux Falls has the possibility to be one of the healthiest — if not the healthiest — cities in the U.S., and that’s a personal goal of mine,” Chima said.

O’Toole shared that Monday was Dr. Chima’s last day in the role.

