Kennedy Mansion hosts garden party for Good Samaritan residents

Canton, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Good Samaritan residents enjoyed their own garden party Tuesday morning at the historic Kennedy Mansion in Canton. The Good Samaritan guests enjoyed tea, punch, and snacks, as well as the opportunity to share their own memories of the Kennedy Mansion and Canton.

The Kennedy Mansion was built in 1917, boasting six bedrooms and sitting on two-and-a-half acres of land. The landmark recently came under new ownership, with Kris Wathier and her husband, Mike, taking over the property. Wathier said they wanted to share the residence with members of the community for various events, starting off with the Good Samaritan Society down the street from their home.

“These people are our neighbors, but we really don’t know them,” said Wathier. “So we wanted to wanted to bring them over and get to know them.”

“I want them to feel special, you know? It’s really easy when you get to that age, your day-to-day gets very monotonous. And a lot of them might have family that live far away and can’t visit very often, so this is just a way to get them out and enjoy the outdoors they have here.”

Wathier’s own parents lived at the Good Samaritan Society for 10 years. For her, this garden party is a way to give back to the organization that took care of those closest to her.

“They took really good care of them, and they taught my sisters and I how to deal with aging parents, how to care for them when our role changed. So I wanted to just pay it forward a little bit and make sure these guys have some fun.”

One of the Good Samaritan residents who attended the party, Don Pottratz, is no stranger to the Kennedy Mansion. He used to live in the historic building for six years, working as a caretaker of the property for the Kennedy family. “Some people think I owned it, but I did not!” Pottratz joked as he reminisced about his time with the mansion.

When asked what he thinks of the current owners hosting events and sharing the space at the Kennedy Mansion, Pottratz said, “I think that’s very, very good. It’s a unique place, and I think everyone who has not been inside, they’ve missed something. Because it’s not only a beautiful place outside but also inside.”

It’s people like Pottratz, and the history that he shares with the Kennedy Mansion, that Wathier and her husband want to connect with.

“One of the best things is so many of these people have stories and connections to the house,” she said. “And it’s wonderful to hear those. I was in an antique store one day buying light fixtures and the guy asks, ‘What are you doing with all these?’ And I told him we purchased this house, and he said, ‘My parents lived there when they first got married 50 years ago!’ We constantly run into people who say, ‘Oh I used to babysit there,’ or have some connection. So it’s fun to gather those stories.”

The Kennedy Mansion is available to rent for dinners, weddings and other special occasions. You can learn more about these opportunities and what the mansion has to offer on their website.

