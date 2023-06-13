Avera Medical Minute
NEW SHADE OF BLUE: Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth eager to become a Florida Gator

Leaves as top female through in South Dakota prep history
Heading off to Florida
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth ended her prep track and field career with little doubt that she is the greatest female thrower in South Dakota history.

Now she’ll get the chance to prove she’s the best in the nation as she heads off to the University of Florida.

Leiseth broke the all-time state record for discus this past April with a throw of 171 feet and eight inches to go along with holding the South Dakota record for shot put with a throw of 52 feet, six and three quarter inches.

To the surprise of no one she went out a state champion in both events this year, ending her career with five titles.

Those kind of numbers earned her the chance to throw for the Gators down in Gainesville. Florida won the national team championship in 2022 and was runner-up this past season. Though it’s one of the biggest stages there is in college, Gracelyn says it felt a lot like home, and she’s eager to measure herself elite competition.

