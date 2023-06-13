Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Panic, yelling as tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel in western New York

One person is dead after a tour boat capsized inside the Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York. (WKBW, POLICE HANDOUT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A passenger thrown from a boat that flipped over with 29 people aboard during a tour of a dimly lit cavern system said he fought to breathe in the chilly water under the capsized craft.

The flat-bottomed boat carrying local hospitality workers capsized Monday during a tour of a historic underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal in the western New York city of Lockport, killing one person.

“By the time I realized what happened, the boat was on top of me and I couldn’t find any air pockets or anything. And I’m just trying to, like, breathe because I’m underwater,” survivor Daniel Morrissette told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview aired Tuesday.

The unidentified person who died also was trapped after the boat operated by Lockport Cave Tours capsized. Eleven people were brought to hospitals, mostly with minor injuries, according to officials.

Elizabeth Morrissette told GMA people were panicking and yelling loudly as they were thrown into the water, which emergency officials said was between 5 feet and 6 feet deep.

A tour boat capsized during a cave expedition in Lockport. One person died, and 11 others were hurt. (WKBW)

Some passengers were able to get to safety. Emergency crews used an inflatable boat to rescue about 16 others, fire officials said.

City of Lockport Police were investigating the accident. An email seeking an update was sent to the police chief Tuesday.

The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride through a rough-hewn tunnel, which was blasted out in the 19th century to transport canal water as an industrial power source.

The attraction is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Niagara Falls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Heather Wendlandt partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to offer an...
Sioux Falls’ first cat café opening downtown next month
SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
Sioux City man arrested for throwing knives at Sioux Falls police
Mount Rushmore National Park in Keystone, SD.
Matters of the State: Tourism triumphs; Grave robbing; Sioux Falls’ big arrival?
Three people arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls
Three arrested after shots fired in central Sioux Falls

Latest News

A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Police find 3 dead and 3 other people struck by van in UK city of Nottingham
Police said a boat capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 100 people.
Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in Nigeria
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Mike’s Bar in Sherman, South Dakota, will host the Reason to Ride Poker Run on Saturday to...
Poker run to benefit SD Ronald McDonald House
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents