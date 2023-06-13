Avera Medical Minute
Poker run to benefit SD Ronald McDonald House

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHERMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike’s Bar in Sherman, South Dakota, will host the Reason to Ride Poker Run on Saturday to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of South Dakota.

The event begins on June 17 at Mike’s Bar. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

From Mike’s Bar, the poker run route is as follows:

Bottoms Up in Corson, SD

Baltic Corner Inc in Baltic, SD

TJz Colton Bar & Restaurant in Colton, SD

Prohibition Pub in Dell Rapids, SD

Steve’s Bar in Trent, SD

• Return to Mike’s Bar - Sherman, SD

Mike’s Bar is located at 331 Zeliff Ave. in Sherman.

SDSU's Grace Glanzer transferring to Augustana