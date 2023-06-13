Poker run to benefit SD Ronald McDonald House

SHERMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike’s Bar in Sherman, South Dakota, will host the Reason to Ride Poker Run on Saturday to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of South Dakota.

The event begins on June 17 at Mike’s Bar. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

From Mike’s Bar, the poker run route is as follows:

• Bottoms Up in Corson, SD

• Baltic Corner Inc in Baltic, SD

• TJz Colton Bar & Restaurant in Colton, SD

• Prohibition Pub in Dell Rapids, SD

• Steve’s Bar in Trent, SD

• Return to Mike’s Bar - Sherman, SD

Mike’s Bar is located at 331 Zeliff Ave. in Sherman.

