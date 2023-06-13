SiouxFalls.Business Report: L. G. Everist plans major development in Lincoln County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about a ready-mix plant that is under construction and scheduled to open this fall.

L. G. Everist is planning an asphalt plant and recycling yard. That activity will support the demand for construction on the south end of Sioux Falls and surrounding Lincoln County.

However, that’s just part of the land the company owns this year — they have about 140 acres total — and some of this is going to be desirable commercial land.

Once the 85th Street interchange is built, this one is next up for redevelopment, and at that point, you might start to see more retail, office or multifamily spaces going in that area.

Turning to housing, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has said in the past this continues to be a challenge in the area. But it appears the housing market is shifting in favor of buyers.

If you’re in the market for a house, you might be in luck.

We are slowly seeing a little more inventory in the Sioux Falls housing market. At the end of May, we were a 3.4-month supply which is about 20 percent higher than a year ago.

When we look at housing, we look year over year because it can be seasonally affected, so with May, we saw new listings increase 23 percent while sales dropped 17 percent.

Homes are staying on the market a little longer, on average taking aout 70 days to sell, and while prices are going up it’s not the double-digit increases we’ve seen the last year or two.

The average price is up 7.7 percent at more than $378,000.

The median price actually stayed flat at $326,000. Along with that, we have seen a big drop i new homes being built, with 123 new single-family houses through May in each of the previous two years.

