Sunny, Warm Weather Continues

Thunderstorms Possible Later this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday with a few high, thin clouds out there. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. The wind will stay fairly light today, just like yesterday. The dry weather will continue today and tomorrow with highs on Wednesday near 90 across the region.

We’ll bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms by the end the week. Thursday night into Friday will be our best chance for rain. That will also knock highs back down into the upper 70s and low 80s.

This weekend is looking dry and nice. We’ll be back in the 80s for both Saturday and for Father’s Day Sunday with sunshine throughout the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to near 90 for next week with more showers and storms returning next Monday and next Wednesday.

