Aberdeen’s second medical cannabis dispensary opens

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Genesis Farms received permits to open three locations in Aberdeen, the company decided to only bring one store to the Hub City after seeing the current number of approved patient cards in the state.

In total, Genesis Farms plans to open nine medical cannabis dispensaries across South Dakota. Their first store opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The store on northwest 5th Avenue wasn’t intended to be the only Genesis Farms location in the Hub City, but Operations Manager Emmett Reistroffer said the number of permit cards in the state wasn’t expected either.

“Ultimately, we wanted to be prepared to serve a larger amount of patients. Just where the patient cards are at now, we’ve decided just to focus on one store so we can really deliver on quality,” said Reistroffer.

As of June 12th, the number of approved medical cannabis patient cards in South Dakota was 10,404.

In March, the South Dakota State Legislature passed SB 1, which adds eight medical conditions to a list of qualifications for medical cannabis coverage. Reistroffer says he thinks this could double the amount of patient cardholders in the state.

“Based on the list of approved conditions in South Dakota, I really believe somewhere around 5% of South Dakotans, at minimum, could benefit from medical cannabis. There are more conditions being added to the list, so I’m optimistic that there could be 20,000 to 30,000 patients registered by the end of the year,” said Reistroffer.

Some state lawmakers have claimed patient cards are too easy to obtain, but Reistroffer said those allegations create a

”If you’re suffering with a condition, no one would say that’s easy. It’s not easy dealing with pain, dealing with muscle spasms, or something more serious like cancer or MS. So, I don’t think we should be calling it easy to get a card. These folks are trying a lot of different options,” said Reistroffer.

Setting up shop in the Hub City meant reaching those cardholders in many parts of northeastern South Dakota.

“We expect patients are going to travel from up to a hundred miles away. We’ve gotten phone calls and emails from Mobridge, from Lemmon. I wish we could be closer to patients everywhere, but the Hub City is a great place to serve patients,” said Reistroffer.

An anticipation for Genesis Farms to open was known to staff members, but the turnout on opening day was unexpected.

”We get calls almost every single day, asking when we’re going to open. It’s surprising to me that we’ve had over a dozen patients and we’ve only been open for like half an hour,” said Genesis Farms Marketing Director Erin Drew shortly after the store opened at noon.

Genesis Farms’ Aberdeen location will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. More locations are planned for Yankton, Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Pierre, Huron and Rapid City. Reistroffer said he hopes to have all nine locations opened by the end of July.

