Canaries fail to snap skid at home against Winnipeg

Birds skid hits 6 despite Chris Hardin’s brilliance on the mound
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries brought a 5-game losing streak to SF Stadium Tuesday night against Winnipeg. They were hoping to snap that skid and move past the Goldeyes and out of the basement.

Shamoy Christopher finished with two hits on Tuesday but his 2023 debut was spoiled by Winnipeg who snapped their three-game losing skid with a 6-2 win at the Bird Cage.

The two teams played six scoreless innings before Winnipeg broke through with a two-run home run in the seventh. The Goldeyes added two more runs in their half of the eighth before Welington Dotel delivered an RBI single in the bottom portion. Jabari Henry was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring Sioux Falls within 4-2 but the Birds could climb back no further.

The Goldeyes took advantage of a two-run error in the ninth inning and then struck out the side in the bottom half. Chris Hardin turned in a quality start, allowing two runs on four hits and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings.

The Canaries are now 11-19 and will look to even the series when the two teams meet on Wednesday at 6:35pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries

