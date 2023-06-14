Child care centers speak on new licensing procedure rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Governor Noem and the Department of Social Services have created new rules that are intended to ease childcare licensing procedures.

On Tuesday, Noem’s office announced that the changes were drafted and passed by the Rules Review Committee.

The question now is how these new regulations will impact child care facilities across South Dakota.

Corri Poore is the founder of Little Tykes University in Sioux Falls.

He says the new rules are a step in the right direction in addressing the childcare crisis.

“I believe that this was an opportunity that we were able to actually affect the childcare industry as a whole with little effects to the parents which was huge part of this crisis, we are in right now. So, the extremely high tuition that is out there, the lack of availability that is there. So, the little bit of loosening and ratio laws makes it where we do not have to affect the pocketbooks of parents,” said Corri Poore, Founder of Little Tykes University.

Poore gave insight into how he might implement some of these measures.

“At least at this new facility that we’re at we will probably start to do some of those things right away. Of course, I would like to see what the actual roll out looks like, but I don’t see why we couldn’t add a few more friends in a group,” said Poore.

Brandi McCuen, Hope Care Children’s Center director says the changes could help ease challenges for working parents.

“Especially facilities that may not be fully staffed it’ll help them because people that have had to close a classroom or close entire areas it will definitely assist them in being able to add a couple kids and that also in return helps the workforce because those parents then don’t have to miss work,” said Brandi McCuen, Hope Care Children’s Center director.

While she prefers to keep a lower ratio at the center, she believes the other rules will be of greater benefit.

“Overall, I think we will run with that lower number; however, we do really like the idea the five-year-olds can be included in that school-age ratio because there are a lot of five-year-old kindergarteners I think that will benefit a lot. We will continue to give our staff twenty hours of training,” said McCuen.

Poore hopes these new rules will open the door for more change in the future.

“This is such a good opportunity to continue to go in the right direction whether you agree or disagree with the laws that have been enacted. One thing is we all must be satisfied with the fact that something is being done,” said Poore.

The Department of Social Services says the new rules will go into effect on July 3.

