Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Endangered monk seal pup found dead in Hawaii; 2nd young seal death in last few months

Officials in Hawaii say an endangered Hawaiian monk seal has been found dead on Oahu this week. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Hawaii say a young female monk seal has been found dead on Oahu.

KHNL reports that the 3-month-old seal, also known as Hoʻomau Lehua, was located on the North Shore of Oahu on Monday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the team is working to determine the seal’s cause of death.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response brought the seal to NOAA’s facility on Ford Island for further examination.

Officials said Ho’omau Lehua was born on Feb. 23, and her death comes just months after another seal was found dead on an area beach.

NOAA reported a seal was intentionally killed in March via blunt force trauma.

The agency is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of anyone responsible for intentionally killing a monk seal.

The team said that Hawaiian monk seals are among the world’s most endangered species with just 1,500 known in the main Hawaiian Islands. They’re protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the NOAA’s enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964. And the Marine Wildlife team can be contacted at 888-256-9840 to report a stranded marine animal or monk seal sighting.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
Aggravated assault suspect rams Sioux Falls police car using stolen vehicle
Dr. Chima resigns from role as public health director for Sioux Falls
Kairan Quazi, 14, will graduate from college with a degree in computer science and engineering....
14-year-old boy set to graduate college, start job at SpaceX
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices

Latest News

A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees
Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees
On Tuesday, Noem's office announced that the changes were drafted and passed by the Rules...
Child care centers speak on new licensing procedure rules
SF Juneteenth celebration coming up this weekend
The Sioux Falls Celebration will happen on Saturday starting with a Freedom Walk from the Arc...
SF Juneteenth celebration coming up this weekend