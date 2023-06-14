Family reflects on lost loved ones, turning tragedy into triumph

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upcoming event at Sertoma Park aims to help those dealing with grief after the loss of a loved one.

The annual Butterfly to Remember event allows people to release butterflies in memory of their loved ones who have passed on.

For one Sioux Falls area couple, the memorial will hold special meaning after experiencing several miscarriages and the loss of a parent.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck shares their story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.