Family reflects on lost loved ones, turning tragedy into triumph

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upcoming event at Sertoma Park aims to help those dealing with grief after the loss of a loved one.

The annual Butterfly to Remember event allows people to release butterflies in memory of their loved ones who have passed on.

For one Sioux Falls area couple, the memorial will hold special meaning after experiencing several miscarriages and the loss of a parent.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck shares their story.

