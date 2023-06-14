Avera Medical Minute
At least one dead after head-on collision near Pipestone

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that has left at least one person dead.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that has left at least one person dead.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that has left at least one person dead.

According to KROC, an eastbound car and westbound semi-truck on Highway 30 collided head-on just before midnight on Monday. The crash happened near the South Dakota border, about four miles from Pipestone.

Details are limited, and Minnesota State Patrol has not reported if one or both drivers were killed. Names have not been released, but State Patrol indicated the driver of the car was a 39-year-old man from Yankton.

