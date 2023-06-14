Avera Medical Minute
Legion Baseball Highlights Tuesday

SF East-Mitchell and SF West-Renner
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There was plenty of legion baseball to watch Tuesday in the area.

At Harmodon Park, it was two of the top teams in the state as SF East took on Mitchell. East jumped out to an early lead on RBI’s from Tristan Fitzsimmons and Lincoln Vasgaard and went on to win 6-3 to improve to 10-2. Mitchell is now 8-5.

In Renner, the home team rolled to a 14-3 win over SF West in game one, but the victories rallied to get the split with a 4-3 win in the nightcap. Brady Bohnet had a big RBI double and later a 2-run HR which led to the win. Trey Heckenlaible hit a solo home run for the final run of the game for Renner.

Both Sioux Falls teams travel to Chamberlain Wednesday to meet Sturgis and Spearfish halfway for doubleheaders.

