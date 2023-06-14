Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say

School officials say some students tore down rainbow decorations and chanted “my pronouns are USA.” (WBZ, BURLINGTON CABLE ACCESS TELEVISION, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - School officials in Burlington are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore down rainbow decorations and chanted “my pronouns are USA,” as the school’s LGBTQ+ student group celebrated the beginning of Pride Month.

Students at Marshall Simonds Middle School organized the June 2 celebration — for which they distributed rainbow stickers, posted Pride signs and encouraged students to wear rainbow clothing.

Principal Cari Perchase said she supports members of the LGBTQ+ community who were targeted and told students she is “truly sorry that a day meant for you to celebrate your identity turned into a day of intolerance.”

“We ask all staff, teachers, and members of the Burlington Public School community to join us in taking a stand against homophobia and identity-directed hateful actions,” Superintendent Eric Conti wrote in a letter to the community.

A School Committee meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night in part to discuss the clash.

Gov. Maura Healey, one of the nation’s first two out lesbian governors, said she was disappointed by the situation but said the school is actively working to address it.

Healey said it was particularly disappointing during a month when the LGBTQ+ community is celebrated and in a state like Massachusetts, which she said works to ensure “members of the LGBTQ+ community, young and old are seen, are heard, are respected and will be cared for and protected.”

“I hope it becomes a teaching moment for the young people who were involved in that,” Healey said. “It doesn’t represent who we are as a state.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
Aggravated assault suspect rams Sioux Falls police car using stolen vehicle
Dr. Chima resigns from role as public health director for Sioux Falls
More than just hotdogs and homeruns, the Sioux Falls Canaries take concessions to the next level.
Monday Munchies: Birdcage offers next-level concessions
Kairan Quazi, 14, will graduate from college with a degree in computer science and engineering....
14-year-old boy set to graduate college, start job at SpaceX

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Federal Reserve is likely to skip a rate hike at pivotal meeting Wednesday, yet signal more to come
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
Two Detroit-area mothers say their children found box cutters in their McDonald's Happy Meals.
Moms report finding box cutters in McDonald’s Happy Meals in Detroit area
Moms want answers after their kids allegedly found box cutters in Happy Meals
Federal Reserve: Experts expect no interest rate hike for June