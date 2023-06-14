Midwest Honor Flight receives donation from Fareway ‘round up’ promotion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In honor of Flag Day on Wednesday, Fareway Stores presented a check to the Midwest Honor Flight composed of donations from a round up campaign that ran throughout the month of May.

Patrons from 15 stores in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa rounded up their totals to raise $14,000, which is enough to send 17 veterans on future flights.

Stores that contributed to the Honor Flight donation were located in Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Tea, Luverne, Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Sioux Center, Le Mars, Orange City, Spencer, Cherokee and Sheldon.

