Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Midwest Honor Flight receives donation from Fareway ‘round up’ promotion

Patrons from 15 stores in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa rounded up their totals to raise...
Patrons from 15 stores in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa rounded up their totals to raise $14,000, which is enough to send 17 veterans on future flights.(Midwest Honor Flight)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In honor of Flag Day on Wednesday, Fareway Stores presented a check to the Midwest Honor Flight composed of donations from a round up campaign that ran throughout the month of May.

Patrons from 15 stores in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa rounded up their totals to raise $14,000, which is enough to send 17 veterans on future flights.

Stores that contributed to the Honor Flight donation were located in Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Tea, Luverne, Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Sioux Center, Le Mars, Orange City, Spencer, Cherokee and Sheldon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
A summer night in Deadwood. The state Commission on Gaming revoked a Sioux Falls man's gaming...
Sioux Falls man loses insurance and gaming licenses after alleged $1.5 million fraud
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices
Aggravated assault suspect rams Sioux Falls police car using stolen vehicle
Dr. Chima resigns from role as public health director for Sioux Falls

Latest News

Child care centers speak on new licensing procedure rules
A Sioux Falls man living in the same apartment complex is disappointed in the state of...
Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees
Tenants join forces to review property issues, fees
On Tuesday, Noem's office announced that the changes were drafted and passed by the Rules...
Child care centers speak on new licensing procedure rules