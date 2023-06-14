Avera Medical Minute
Myah Selland to play professionally in Spain

Former Jackrabbit will play basketball in Europe
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Myah Selland didn’t quite make the Minnesota Lynx roster, but as expected, she will be playing professional basketball after all.

The former SDSU standout and Letcher native will take her talents overseas to Spain where she will play for BAXI Ferrol.

Selland won more awards than I have time to list during her career with the Jackrabbits. She was Summit League Player of the Year in her final season and led her team to win a win in the NCAA Tournament.

She was also Miss Basketball and the Gatorade Player of the Year in high school at Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and a 2-time HS Athlete of the Year. She was a finalist for the Miss Volleyball Award as well.

