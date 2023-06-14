Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Next MLB Field of Dreams game may not happen in Iowa

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning during a baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The next Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game may not happen at its namesake field in Iowa.

The next game is set for next year.

Officials announced there would be no Field of Dreams match up this year because of ongoing construction in Dyersville.

But the San Francisco Chronicle reports next year’s game will be at Rickwood field in Birmingham, Alabama. That’s America’s oldest baseball park.

The paper reports the game will be between the San Francisco Giants and the Saint Louis Cardinals.

Major League Baseball has not confirmed the change, but previously said it would not comment on returning to Iowa in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Republican voters share preferences for potential 2026 primary matchups
Aggravated assault suspect rams Sioux Falls police car using stolen vehicle
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices
Dr. Chima resigns from role as public health director for Sioux Falls
Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about a ready-mix plant...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: L. G. Everist plans major development in Lincoln County

Latest News

Tuesday's Legion highlights including wins by SF East and SF West
Legion Baseball Highlights Tuesday
Sanford International gets 3-year extension at Minnehaha CC
Sanford International to remain at Minnehaha for 3 extra years
Myah Selland will play professional basketball in Spain
Myah Selland to play professionally in Spain
Canaries lose despite Hardin's brilliance for 6 innings
Canaries fail to snap skid at home against Winnipeg
Vikings rookies are learning on the fly
Vikings rookies trying to learn as they go