One Sioux Falls: Sustainable Community Grant recipient announced

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends of the Big Sioux River has been awarded this year’s Sustainable Community Grant from the City of Sioux Falls.

The grant has been given to area nonprofits annually since 2016. Friends of the Big Sioux River won the grant once before.

Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier announced the grant winner at the One Sioux Falls Media Briefing Wednesday morning.

“Conservation is important to South Dakotans. We know the efforts we make today will impact generations to come,” Meier said.

The $9,785 grant will be used for the organization’s water quality curriculum development and education project, offering students hands-on opportunities to learn about topics like water ecosystems and pollution effects, according to the City of Sioux Falls.

“We are grateful for this opportunity with the City of Sioux Falls,” said Travis Entenman, managing director of Friends of the Big Sioux River. “Grants like the Sustainable Community Grant go a long way for grassroot organizations to have direct, on-the-ground impact. This funding will help us to continue building out our water quality education that will bring hands-on education to 6th to 12th classrooms and 4-H and FFA groups. With this project, we aim to increase public knowledge surrounding water quality issues, particularly in the next generation of leaders and community members.”

