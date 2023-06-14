Avera Medical Minute
Reporting from Berlin: Sam Wright participating in news exchange program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Anchor Sam Wright has been away from the studio taking part in the Radio in the American Sector program in Germany.

The program has taken him around Europe to learn more as a journalist.

The Radio in the American Sector (RIAS) program is a partnership between Germany and the United States that originated from the Cold War. When the Berlin Wall separated East and West Germany, a radio organization from the west broadcast information to those listening on the other side of the wall. Eventually, the wall came down, but that line of communication and partnership have continued.

