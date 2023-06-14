Sanford International to remain at Minnehaha for 3 extra years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International and the Minnehaha Country Club Board of Directors have reached an agreement on a three-year extension to keep the tournament in Sioux Falls at Minnehaha Country Club through 2027.

“This is great news for the community of Sioux Falls and our incredible partners. We appreciate Minnehaha Country Club and its board of directors for collaborating on a deal that is beneficial to both parties and want to thank MCC Members for supporting this new, three-year extension,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “I also want to thank the leadership of our title sponsor, Sanford Health, for their commitment to keeping our tournament in Sioux Falls through 2027. The TOUR professionals love coming here to play a championship-level golf course and feel the unparalleled support of our community, as is evidenced by our top player field each year. All of these elements work together to continue to make the Sanford International one of the best events on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule.”

“Minnehaha Country Club is proud to extend our commitment to host the Sanford International through 2027,” said Bret Coad, chief operating officer of Minnehaha Country Club. “This tournament extension would not be possible without the generous support of our members and their families; thank you. We would also like to thank our Tournament partners, and the many dedicated sponsors and volunteers who make the Sanford International such an incredible event for our community.”

During the first five years of the tournament, some of golf’s greatest players have participated in the tournament and corresponding events, including Jack Nicklaus, Hale Irwin, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, John Daly and Steve Stricker.

“The Sanford International is truly a community event, and Minnehaha Country Club is an incredible host for what is year after year the biggest sporting event in South Dakota,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “Sanford Health is proud to continue its full support of the tournament and would like to thank the leadership, staff and members at Minnehaha Country Club and Pro Links Sports for their commitment to ensuring the Sanford International stays in Sioux Falls and continues to be a premier event.”

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Sanford International and can be purchased at sanfordinternational.com . General admission concert tickets to Sanford International Live! featuring Jake Owen at the Sanford Pentagon, which include grounds access to the opening round of the Sanford International, are $65. John Daly and Jocko Deal will be the opening entertainment for the concert. Grounds access tickets, without concert access, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Sanford International are $20.

About the Sanford InternationalThe Sanford International, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 11-17, featuring a $2 million purse. In its sixth year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls.

